CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia finally got its turn to compete on NBC’s the American Song Contest, and Alexis Cunningham of Huntington, West Virginia brought it with her original song, “Working on a Miracle” Monday night.

Watch Alexis Cunningham’s live performance of “Working on a Miracle”

Now, Alexis needs votes in order to qualify for the semifinal round in a few weeks. You can vote for her (or your other favorite state performer) on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting opened Monday night during the show, and it closes Wednesday (April 13) morning at 7 a.m.

Alexis just competed in the Qualifying Round against 10 other singers that week, and if she is voted into the Semi-Finals, she will join the top singers from the four qualifying episodes and become one of 22 to compete in that round. If she was voted on again into the Grand Final, she would be one of 10 to compete live for a chance to be crowned the winner of the American Song Contest.

One artist per episode is voted on automatically by a National Jury. This week, that artist was Allen Stone, representing the state of Washington. The National Jury placed Alexis in fifth place, meaning that while she is sitting in the top half for the week, she will still need all the votes she can get to become one of the top four that move on.

According to NBC, “It doesn’t matter if you live in Guam or California. All the states and territories get equal voting power.”

In an interview after her performance, Alexis said, “The people of West Virginia are just, the sweetness of me.” She continued, “This is dream come true for, you know, the little kid in me and me, now.”

She said she hopes to move on, but that it’s going to be tough because all the artists were so good. “I’m just happy to be here, but I’m hoping!”

The voting results will be revealed on the next episode of the American Song Contest on Monday, April 18, at 8 p.m. on WBOY NBC. Click here to read more about Alexis’s music journey.