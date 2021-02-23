Wayne County moves into ‘Recovery Phase’ after widespread power outages

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Emergency services said they are in the “Recovery Phase” of restoring power in Wayne County after recent ice storms caused a widespread destruction and service outage.

Officials with the Wayne County Office of Emergency Management said they have created social media accounts to release information to Wayne County citizens. The Facebook page can be found here, while the Twitter can be found @WayneCoWVOEM.

In coordination with these accounts, a phone line has been established to help streamline communications regarding any disaster-related questions. Wayne County citizens can call (304) 272-6333 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.