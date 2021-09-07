Welcoming Week to start with proclamation from Charleston Mayor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin will be marking the start of Welcome Week by reading a proclamation welcoming immigrant families at Charleston City Hall on Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m.

Welcoming Week will be hosted by Welcoming America, a “nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities,” from Sept. 10-19.

The West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry, an organization consisting of members of many religious beliefs, will be one of the key organizations involved in the events. They aim to promote education and provide opportunities for refugees in West Virginia.

Welcome Week events will include:

a “Let’s Talk” table in front of Taylor Books from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 to encourage an open dialogue about immigrants and their many contributions to West Virginia.

an online introduction to Islam from Imam Nasir Abdulsalam at 7 p.m.

a discussion on the history of immigration in the Appalachian mountains with WVU’s Dr. William Hal Gorby.

a panel discussion of clergy representing on the “welcoming the stranger” religious perspective hosted by Rev. Jeff Allen and moderated by Rev. Kay Albright at 4 p.m. Sept. 12.

an introduction to Jewish holidays by Rabbis Victor Urecki and Joe Blair 4-5 p.m. Sept. 19.

