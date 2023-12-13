CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, a federal court granted a temporary restraining order in a case against the NCAA. 12 News was able to interview West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who gave his thoughts on the ruling and the future of the case.

The case was spawned by a coalition of seven states—including West Virginia and led by Ohio—that looked to challenge the NCAA’s transfer rule and believe that it has violated the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Morrisey said that he believes that he and the coalition started off “on the right foot” with Wednesday’s ruling, but that there remains work to be done calling it an “early win” in a “multiple round” process.

“I think that the court did the right thing today, but it’s a temporary restraining order. That means that there should be a 14-day opportunity for these athletes, but there’s more to come,” Morrisey said.

Part of the case suspends the NCAA’s Restitution Rule, which normally allows it to retroactively vacate wins from athletes or teams that had their eligibility reversed by a court. For example, if WVU were to play RaeQuan Battle during this period and the Restitution Rule was enforced, it would allow the NCAA to remove any wins or stats that he or the team achieves during that time frame if Battle is ultimately declared ineligible.

Morrisey said that the suspension of the NCAA’s Restitution Rule was a way of preventing a “pyrrhic victory” in case WVU decides to play Battle over the next two weeks. He said that he and the coalition want to have something “durable” that could help work for both players and universities going forward.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, WVU Athletics issued a statement which said:

We are aware of the ruling today handed down by Judge John P. Bailey of the United States District Court for Northern West Virginia. We are consulting with WVU’s General Counsel along with outside counsel prior to making a determination on the eligibility status of any of our student-athletes. We will discuss this with our student-athletes to make the best decision possible taking into consideration the potential consequences of our decision. WVU Athletics

Morrisey said that he believes that he and the coalition will win this case and that they’ve previously sent several letters to the NCAA saying that “it didn’t have to go down this way.” He said that he’s hopeful that a victory in this case will open the doors for student-athletes in West Virginia and loosen arbitrary restrictions on them.

The next hearing in this case will take place upon the expiration of the temporary restraining order on Dec. 27. Morrisey said that he believes that the coalition is likely to meet the terms for a preliminary injunction which he said will provide even more certainty for the athletes.