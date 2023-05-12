WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Dr. Tim Borchers was named the 38th president of the West Liberty University (WLU) by the WLU Board of Governors on Friday during a board meeting.

“I am pleased to announce that Dr. Borchers was chosen by a unanimous vote and has accepted our offer to become West Liberty University’s President. We welcome him to the Hilltop and look forward to introducing him to our students, alumni, donors, friends and the wider community,” Rich Lucas, chairman of the Board of Governors, said.

West Liberty University president Dr. Tim Borchers

According to a WLU release, President Borchers will succeed Interim President Dr. Cathy Monteroso on July 1, 2023.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next president of West Liberty University. For 187 years, West Liberty has served the state by preparing graduates to be leaders in their communities and professions. I look forward to continuing that work while identifying ways to be innovative and responsive to a changing world,” Borchers said.

A South Dakota native, Borchers holds both a doctoral and master’s degree in communication from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He has served as the vice president for academic affairs at Peru State College in Nebraska and was the dean of the College of Arts, Media and Communication, the founding chair of the Communication Studies Department and associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities and the College of Social and Natural Sciences at Minnesota State University Moorhead in Minnesota.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission will vote on Borchers’ contract in June.