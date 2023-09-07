WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — In celebration of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, “The People’s Tree,” coming from West Virginia, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that an essay contest will be held for West Virginia fourth graders.

Based on the theme “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful,” students are asked to write why they love West Virginia’s forests and public lands. Contest details say:

Essays should be no more than 500 words, submitted to uscapitolchristmastree.com/essay

Include the name of the student; parent’s email address; name of the student’s teacher and principal; and name, address and phone number of the student’s school.

Submit essays by Sept. 26.

The 63-foot Norway spruce that will act as this year’s Capitol Christmas tree was provided by the Monongahela National Forest and will stand on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol over the holidays.

The winner of the contest, selected by Manchin himself, will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for themselves and one guardian to join the official tree-lighting ceremony as well as several other festivities in late November or early December. The winner, which will be announced in early October, may also have the chance to read their essay to the public.

Senator Manchin said in a release from his office, “This essay contest will allow one outstanding fourth grader to take part in the official tree-lighting ceremony in Washington, which will showcase not only our remarkable forestry, but also our strong community spirit. I’m grateful to the Forest Service for their hard work and partnership on this celebration, and I can’t wait to read about what our Wild and Wonderful home means to young West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

For more information about this year’s tree, visit the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website.