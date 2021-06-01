West Virginia American Water accepting applications for 2021 Firefighting Support Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water announced that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2021 Firefighting Support Grant program.

Firefighting Support Grants are intended to provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in the company’s designated service areas, according to a press release.

“Our hardworking, dedicated fire fighters and first responders serve on the front lines daily to protect our communities throughout West Virginia,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “As an active member of the communities we serve, our team is honored to support fire departments and emergency management agencies through this grant program. For many years, this program has provided the funding for equipment and training needed to protect our families, friends and neighbors.”

Now in its eighth year, the Firefighting Support Grant offers funds to purchase emergency gear, lifesaving equipment, training materials and essential firefighting apparatus, the company said. Since 2013, West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant program has awarded 113 grants totaling more than $91,000 to fire departments and emergency management agencies across the state.

To qualify, applicants must provide a letter of application, which includes the following information:

Contact information, including name, email address and phone number

Description of the organization(s) seeking support, including fire company name, address of fire company and county in which the fire company is located

Overview of the specific project to be funded

Grant amount requested (maximum $1,000)

Problem/challenges that the project will address

Timeframe for implementation of the project

Summary of budget and other funding sources being approached for support of the project

In addition to the letter of application, a completed W-9 form should be included

Information and application requirements can be found on the Firefighting Support Grant page of the company’s website. For additional information, contact Bradley Harris, external affairs specialist, by email or by calling 304-340-2087. Applications must be emailed or postmarked by Thursday, July 15, and recipients will be notified in August, the release states.