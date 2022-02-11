CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water is accepting applications for the 2022 Environmental Grant Program to improve local water sources.

The Environmental Grant Program offers funds to improve surface water and groundwater supplies, restore and protect watersheds in West Virginia.

“Investing in our communities through environmental programs and initiatives is beneficial to strengthening our drinking water sources across West Virginia,” said Robert Burton, President of West Virginia American Water. “Since 2012, our Environment Grant Program has awarded 60 grants totaling over $142,000 to communities and organizations across the state that promote environmental stewardship.”

This program is designed for local communities to get involved and help with innovative ways to improve local drinking water sources.

“With this program, we do look at it each year, and I know our ultimate goal is to further protect the environment and to help further protect our drinking water sources across West Virginia,” said Bradley Harris, Senior External Affairs Specialist. “So, through that, we take into consideration all applications that come in.”

To apply and qualify for Environmental Grant funding, the project must fall into these guidelines:

Be in the West Virginia American Water service area

Take place between May and November of the funding year

Be a new, creative community initiative or be a major expansion to an already existing program

Information and grant application forms can be found on the American Water website here.