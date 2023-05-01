CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia American Water (WVAW) is requesting a rate adjustment with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) to help support approximately $340 million in water and wastewater system investments.

“This rate request provides for recovery of our investment from 2020 to present and seeks to facilitate future system investments into 2025,” Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said in the release. “The rates established in our last request did not recognize more than $48 million in system investments we had made by the time those rates took effect. Today’s filing seeks to remedy this investment recovery delay and to create long-term rate stability for our customers by accounting for the investment occurring throughout our water and wastewater systems.”

According to a WVAW release, if approved, the proposed rates will increase the monthly water bill for the average residential customer using 3,000 gallons per month by approximately $15 per month, “after factoring in the current Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) currently appearing on customer bills,” and the average residential wastewater bill of 3,000 gallons by approximately $19 per month. However, the new rates won’t take effect until February 25, 2024, “following a 300-day statutory review by the PSC.”

WVAW is also proposing a Low-Income Tariff that will allow eligible households to receive monthly bill discounts of between 15 and 65 percent for water and wastewater service, based on the the federal poverty level scale.

Customers can take part in the rate review process by writing comments, attending public hearings and joining participating consumer advocacy organizations.

To learn more, visit the WVAW website.