CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia is among the 10 states with the highest resignation rates, as a phenomenon dubbed the “Great Resignation” continues.

According to a WalletHub study from May, West Virginia came in with the sixth-highest resignation rates in the nation with 3.00% in the last month and 3.32% in the last 12 months.

The state with the highest resignation rates, according to WalletHub, is Louisiana at 3.70% in the last month and 3.52% in the last 12 months. The other states in the top five were South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Kentucky.

The states with the lowest resignation rates are Massachusetts (1.30% and 1.99%), New York (1.50% and 1.76%), District of Columbia (1.60% and 2.05%), New Jersey (1.70% and 2.01%) and Pennsylvania (1.70% and 2.06%).

Back in September 2022, West Virginia had a 1-month resignation rate of 4.10%.

What’s behind the high resignation rates? WalletHub says the surge started during the pandemic because workers wanted to get away from the industries most impacted by COVID-19 and the lockdowns, and at the same time, employers have been offering incentives to new hires encouraging people to switch jobs.