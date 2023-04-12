CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of West Virginia’s state songs was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry on Wednesday.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver was one of 25 recordings added to the registry on Wednesday, according to the Library of Congress.

While the West Virginia anthem was inspired by rural Maryland and New England, according to the Library of Congress, West Virginians have taken the song in as one of its own, making it one of four West Virginia state songs.

In 2014, the Denver classic was added to the lineup of West Virginia state songs. The song is alongside “This is My West Virginia,” “The West Virginia Hills” and “West Virginia, My Home Sweet Home.”

The other recordings that were added to the National Recording Registry in 2023 include:

“The Very First Mariachi Recordings” by Cuarteto Coculense (1907-1909) – Album.

“St. Louis Blues” by Handy’s Memphis Blues Band (1922) – Single.

“Sugar Foot Stomp” by Fletcher Henderson (1925).

Dorothy Thompson: Commentary and Analysis of the European Situation for NBC Radio (Aug. 23, 1939-Sept. 6, 1939).

“Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around” by The Fairfield Four (1947) – Single.

“Sherry” by The Four Seasons (1962) – Single.

“What the World Needs Now is Love” by Jackie DeShannon (1965) – Single.

“Wang Dang Doodle” by Koko Taylor (1966) – Single.

“Ode to Billie Joe” by Bobbie Centry (1967) – Single.

“Déjà Vu” by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (1970) – Album.

“Imagine” by John Lennon (1971) – Single.

“Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin (1971) – Single.

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet (1977) – Single.

“Flashdance… What a Feeling” by Irene Cara (1983) – Single.

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics (1983) – Single.

“Synchronicity” by The Police (1983) – Album.

“Like a Virgin” by Madonna (1984) – Album.

“Black Codes (From the Underground)” by Wynton Marsalia (1985) – Album.

“Super Mario” theme by Koji Kondo, composer (1985).

“All Hail the Queen” by Queen Latifah (1989) – Album.

“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey (1994) – Single.

“Pale Blue Dot.” by Carl Sagan (1994).

“Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee (2004) – Single.

Northwest Chamber Orchestra: Concerto for Clarinet and Chamber Orchestra by Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, composer (2012).

The National Recording Registry’s recordings have been nominated by the National Recording Preservation Board and members of the public since 2002.

The Library of Congress says the recordings must be, “culturally, historically or aesthetically important.” The recordings can be one item or a group of items, can be unpublished or published and may contain, “music, non-music, spoken word, or broadcast sound.” The recording must also be at least 10 years old.