West Virginia archery deer season begins Saturday…are you ready?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) is expecting record amounts of bowhunters this year in the Mountain State.

Archery deer season in West Virginia officially opens Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. That also includes the opening of bear season in the state.

🦌West Virginia Bow hunting season starts this Saturday …you ready??🦌



(Before y’all come at me for my duck hunting jacket… I know couldn’t find my real tree. But I DID win the Robinhood award in archery camp🤷🏼‍♀️) @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/rq3fh7GfkY — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) September 24, 2021

Right now many gun hunters are faced with a nationwide ammunition shortage as well as inflated ammunition prices. But bow hunters have had no such issues with their arrows, leading to record numbers of interest in the state.

“Close to 100,000 bow hunters afield this year. It looks like it’s going to be a great year in terms of interest. And in terms of food availability and mass conditions,” said Chief Paul Johansen with the West Virginia DNR.

Chief Johansen said the number one safety concern for archery season is the use of tree stands.

For new hunters and veteran hunters alike, archery season is particularly important to scout and look to see where the food sources are.

“This year based on our preliminary mass survey, it looks like apples have hit tremendous levels this year. There is a lot of soft mass of both apples and crab apples. Hickory hit well but oaks are a little spotty,” said Chief Johansen.

So come Saturday, the WV DNR said you should make sure tree stands are installed properly and have a safety harness in case of a fall.

Blaze orange is only required during firearm season. The WV DNR said if you do hunt in only camouflage this bow season, to make sure other hunters in the area are aware of you.