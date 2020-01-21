West Virginia Attorney General files to seek third term

Charleston, W.Va. (WOWK) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed for reelection to seek a third term as Attorney General. Morrisey made the decision saying that West Virginia still has “unfinished business,” focusing on the opioid epidemic.

“Although we’ve made progress, there’s more work to be done and I’m here to do it — to fight the drug epidemic, to tackle fraud and abuse, to protect consumers and to work for a level playing field for everyone to move the Mountain State on its current path to a new era of prosperity,”, said Morrisey. “The opioid epidemic is devastating for our state. That will be a top priority. We must continue to target the root causes of this problem with everything in our arsenal.”

The incumbent says he plans to continue working with President Donald Trump and the administration to eliminate overreach. He also plans to continue growing the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“I will continue to fight for the values of the families of the great state of West Virginia,” Morrisey said.