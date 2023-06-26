HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Batman, otherwise known as John Buckland, was awarded the highest honor a West Virginia civilian can receive on Sunday.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) honored Buckland with the “Distinguished West Virginian Award” for his work around the world. It was presented by Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy at the Expression Church in Huntington.

“It is my hope that others will be inspired and encouraged that they too can be overcomers no matter what difficulties life throws at them,” said Buckland.

In the aftermath of overcoming childhood sexual and physical abuse, addiction, depression, and prison, Buckland committed his life to inspiring and helping others.

Since becoming West Virginia Batman in September 2012, Buckland has traveled the world bringing hope to families and communities suffering from tragedies.

His latest mission overseas was in Poland and Ukraine where he worked with those impacted by the Russian invasion.