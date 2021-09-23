West Virginia bow season starts this weekend, what you need to know

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2021 archery and crossbow season for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar opens on Saturday. The season runs from Sept. 25 through Dec. 31.

Bear Hunting

Bear hunters must buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS) in addition to a base license (nonresidents need a Class EE Bear Hunting License) and the Conservation Stamp (Class CS or CS/LE). Two bears may be taken per year, as long as at least one bear is taken in one of the following counties: Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Preston, Raleigh or Wyoming.

Other than the base license/conservation stamp and Class DS stamp, no additional stamps are needed to harvest bears during the archery and crossbow season, except for nonresidents hunting on the national forest (Class I stamp). The daily bag limit for bear remains one bear per day.

Deer Hunting

Hunters must buy stamps if they wish to harvest additional deer during the archery and/or crossbow seasons. One or two additional archery deer, depending on the county, may be taken with Class RB (resident) or Class RRB (nonresident) stamps (one deer per stamp). Additional archery stamps must be bought before Sept. 25.

Resident underage and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT (Life-threatening Conditions) license holders are not required to purchase any additional archery stamps.

All stamps can be purchased online at WVhunt.com.

In 10 counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.

Individuals may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow seasons. The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer during the same day. However, only one antlered deer may be taken during the same day during any season.

Special regulations exist for the four archery-only counties – Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless.

Wild Boar Hunting

The wild boar archery and crossbow seasons are open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. The season bag limit is one boar.

After the close of the regular season, the wild boar archery season will reopen on Feb. 4, 2022 and close on Feb. 6. To hunt in the February wild boar season, hunters will need a 2022 hunting license.

For more information on hunting regulations, hunters should consult the 2021-22 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available at DNR offices, license agents or on the WVDNR website, wvdnr.gov/hunting.