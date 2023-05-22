A Big Timber brewer working on one of the many fermenters (WBOY image)

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Big Timber Brewing Company brought international attention to the West Virginia beer scene earlier this month at the World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that attracted 2,375 other breweries from 51 different countries.

Cans of Big Timber’s Porter can be found at grocery and liquor stores throughout north central West Virginia. (Courtesy Big Timber Brewing)

On May 10 Big Timber Brewing from Elkins won the bronze medal in the Robust Porter category for its Porter. This comes off the back of a silver medal in the same category at the Great American Beer Festival back in the fall of 2022.

“It’s pretty cool to place in that,” Matt Kwasniewski said, the brewery’s founder. “I’ve always viewed them as the most in-depth and broadest competitions in the world.”

Kwasniewski said Big Timber Porter’s recipe has been largely unchanged since the brewery first opened in 2014. Along with the Pale Ale and the Blonde, the Porter was one of the three original beers Big Timber made when it first opened.

With back-to-back medals, Kwasniewski is hopeful that the Porter can continue its success in the future without needing to make major changes.

“When you’re looking at the top beers in the world of a certain category, it’s so nuanced, the differences between them,” Kwasniewski said. “So what could be the same exact beer that got bronze one year could get gold the next just because of the judge’s pallets at the time.”

Big Timber Brewing Company will be going for gold at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival which begins in September.