CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Broadband in West Virginia saw a major boost as more than $32 million for broadband projects was given preliminary approval at the the inaugural West Virginia Broadband Summit.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the funds come from two West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan programs, Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) and Major Broadband Project Strategies (MBPS).

More than 6,000 targeted locations are expected to benefit from these LEAD and MBPS projects, creating around 793 miles of new infrastructure. An additional $16 million in matching funds was also added to the total fund, with more expected to come.

“I am committed to ensuring that all West Virginians have access to the most advanced internet connectivity possible,” Gov. Justice said. “This allocation of funding represents several major steps toward this goal.”

The West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Office of Broadband, will administer program funds.

“Projects announced under the MBPS program will utilize public-private partnerships to maximize investment and prioritize community involvement through public-private partnerships,” the release said.

Awarded projects that receive a “Preliminary Approval Announcement” can be seen on the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council website.

Non-applicant Internet Service Providers can submit data to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to show that they offer broadband service at 25/3 Mbps or greater within the Proposed Project Funded Service Area, as long as it meets requirements.

The awarded businesses/programs, and their benefitting areas, are:

Armstrong Telecommunications, Inc.

(Wayne-Lincoln-East Lynn Extension)

LEAD Program Funds: $3,400,931

Matching Funds: $399,500

Total Project Cost: $3,800,431

Targeted Addresses: 551

Miles of Fiber: 56

Armstrong Telecommunications, Inc. will receive $3,400,931 in LEAD funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 551 targeted addresses in the counties Lincoln and Wayne. This project will serve locations in the communities of East Lynn and Branchland. The project will include the installation of approximately 56 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Digital Connections, DBA Prodigi

(Preston to Barbour Rural Expansion)

LEAD Program Funds: $6,591,470

Matching Funds: $722,500

Total Project Cost: $7,313,970

Targeted Addresses: 803

Miles of Fiber: 135

Prodigi will receive $6,591,470 in LEAD funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 803 targeted addresses in the counties Preston and Barbour. Barbour County EDA will provide an additional $371,500 in matching funds totaling the overall match to $722,500. This project will serve locations in the communities Tunnelton, Philippi, Moatsville, Belington, Albright, Kingwood, Thornton and Bruceton Mills. The project will include the installation of approximately 135 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Digital Connections, DBA Prodigi

(Tucker County-Parsons, Hambleton, Aurora)

LEAD Program Funds: $7,906,924

Matching Funds: $111,000

Total Project Cost: $8,017,924

Targeted Addresses: 644

Miles of Fiber: 141

Prodigi will receive $7,906,924 in LEAD funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 644 targeted addresses in the counties Preston and Tucker. Barbour County EDA will provide an additional $50,000 in matching funds totaling the overall match to $111,000. This project will serve locations in the communities Parsons, Hambleton, Aurora and Eglon. The project will include the installation of approximately 141 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC, DBA Shentel

(Lewis County-Jane Lew, Weston, Camden, Horner)

LEAD Program Funds: $402,727

Matching Funds: $82,486

Total Project Cost: $485,213

Targeted Addresses: 157

Miles of Cable: 7

Shentel will receive $402,727 in LEAD funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 157 targeted addresses in Lewis County. This project will serve locations in the communities Jane Lew, Weston, Camden and Horner. The project will include the installation of approximately 7 miles of cable infrastructure to serve as Phase II of their 2022 MBPS project.

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.

(Pendleton County-Franklin-Milam)

LEAD Program Funds: $1,254,945

Matching Funds: $77,000

Total Project Cost: $1,331,945

Targeted Addresses: 83

Miles of Fiber: 23

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc. will receive $1,254,945 in LEAD funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 83 targeted addresses in Pendleton County. Pendleton County Commission will provide an additional $22,000 in matching funds totaling the overall match to $77,000. This project will serve locations in the communities Franklin and Milam. The project will include the installation of approximately 23 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.

(Pendleton County-Franklin, Upper Tract)

LEAD Program Funds: $1,277,412

Matching Funds: $113,000

Total Project Cost: $1,390,812

Targeted Addresses: 123

Miles of Fiber: 30

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc. will receive $1,277,412 in LEAD funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 123 targeted addresses in Pendleton County. Pendleton County Commission will provide an additional $32,400 in matching funds totaling the overall match to $113,000. This project will serve locations in the communities Franklin and Upper Tract. The project will include the installation of approximately 30 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.

(Pendleton County-Brandywine, Sugar Grove, Milam)

LEAD Program Funds: $888,620

Matching Funds: $91,700

Total Project Cost: $980,320

Targeted Addresses: 114

Miles of Fiber: 19

Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc. will receive $888,620 in LEAD funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 114 targeted addresses in Pendleton County. Pendleton County Commission will provide an additional $26,200 in matching funds totaling the overall match to $91,700. This project will serve locations in the communities of Brandywine, Sugar Grove, Milam and Franklin. The project will include the installation of approximately 19 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Frontier West Virginia, Inc.

(Berkeley County MBPS-Hedgesville, Gerrardstown, Martinsburg, Inwood, Bunker Hill)

MBPS Program Funds: $6,326,283

Matching Funds: $11,748,811

Total Project Cost: $18,075,093

Targeted Addresses: 2,531

Miles of Fiber: 286

Community Partner – Berkeley County Council

Frontier will receive $6,326,283 in MBPS funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 2,531 targeted addresses in Berkeley County. This project will serve locations in the communities of Hedgesville, Gerrardstown, Martinsburg, Inwood and Bunker Hill. Frontier was selected by the Berkeley County Council as a partner to fulfill the MBPS program requirements. Berkeley County Council will provide an additional $1,000,000 in matching funds totaling the overall match to $11,748,811. The project will include the installation of approximately 286 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Micrologic, Inc.

(Grant County MBPS-Maysville, New Creek, Cabins, Keyser)

MBPS Program Funds: $2,868,035

Matching Funds: $956,012

Total Project Cost: $3,824,047

Targeted Addresses: 266

Miles of Fiber: 55

Community Partner – Grant County Commission

Micrologic will receive $2,868,035 in MBPS funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 266 targeted addresses in Grant County. This project will serve locations in the communities Maysville, New Creek, Cabins and Keyser. Micrologic was selected by the Grant County Commission as a partner to fulfill the MBPS program requirements. Grant County Commission will provide an additional $700,000 in matching funds totaling the overall match to $956,012. The project will include the installation of approximately 55 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.

Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC, DBA Shentel

(Gormania, Bismarck, Mount Storm)

MBPS Program Funds: $1,116,204

Matching Funds: $1,791,853

Total Project Cost: $2,908,057

Targeted Addresses: 809

Miles of Fiber: 41

Community Partner – Grant County Commission

Shentel will receive $1,116,204 in MBPS funds for the expansion of broadband connectivity to 809 targeted addresses in Grant County. This project will serve locations in the communities Gormania, Bismarck and Mount Storm. Shentel was selected by the Grant County Commission as a partner to fulfill the MBPS program requirements. Grant County Commission will provide an additional $1,094,255 in matching funds totaling the overall match to $1,791,853. The project will include the installation of approximately 41 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband service in the project area.