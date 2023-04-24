CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday that the proclamation to temporarily ban outdoor burning in the Mountain State has now expired.

The ban was put in place Monday, April 17, 2023, to decrease the risk of forest fires amid dry, windy weather.

According to the governor’s office, the standard spring burning season laws and regulations are still in effect. This means that burning materials such as debris, forestland, slash, grass, grain, stubble, etc. is only allowed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Any fires set must be attended to at all times and must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. Officials said that residents are allowed to set small fires for preparing food or providing light and warmth anytime without a permit as long as all grass, brush, debris, etc. is removed at least 10 feet from the fire.

The governor’s office says anyone caught violating the state’s regulations could face citations and fines of up to $1,000.