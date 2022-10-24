How much would it take to feel financially comfortable? (Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Aspiring entrepreneurs in West Virginia have the opportunity to turn their business idea into reality.

The West Virginia Business Plan Competition, hosted by the WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics and Encova Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, is seeking entries at the high school, collegiate and community levels.

The competition, according to its official website, is broken down into three rounds:

Round 1 : 90-seconds (maximum) YouTube online video entry

: 90-seconds (maximum) YouTube online video entry Round 2: Business Model Canvas (semifinals)

Business Model Canvas (semifinals) Round 3: Business Plan (finals)

It’s open to West Virginia residents who meet the different high school, collegiate and community requirements, as well as teams of eligible individuals, West Virginia organizations, and out-of-state residents who are attending a West Virginia institution of higher education and who agree to form an organization in West Virginia within six months if they win.

To be eligible, businesses must be registered through the WV Secretary of State’s office and be compliant with the laws in the state of West Virginia, have generated less than $100,000 on the sale of goods and/or services by Round 1 of the competition, and have not won the contest before.

Winners receive the opportunity to gain industry expert insights, network, and pitch to investors at Bridging Innovation in Wheeling in April.

First-round entries are due on Friday, Nov. 11 at noon.

Click here to learn more.