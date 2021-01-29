West Virginia business providing food boxes for area schools

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A West Virginia company is providing food for students in multiple area counties while schools have been operating remotely.

Multitude Foods was founded by Kayla Bailey and her father last year when the need for boxes to be send home was only growing.

The Bailey family has worked in food service for generations and was able to use those connections to make those boxes, a service they said couldn’t be delayed.

“Food isn’t a need that can be put off. Hunger demands to be felt, and so, especially in the state of West Virginia, it was important that they could get the food that they needed,” Bailey said.

The company works with seven counties around the state, and uses an Upshur County warehouse to stage operations in this area.