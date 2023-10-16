CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia businesses and associations looking to fight against human trafficking in West Virginia is searching for support, according to a release from the office of WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

The office is asking the business community to join the West Virginia Businesses Against Trafficking (WVBAT) and promote the Address Confidentiality Program.

“WVBAT coalition members will play a pivotal role in combatting human trafficking, one victim at a time,” Secretary Warner said in the release. “Human trafficking is evil, and this coalition is designed to stop the practice, one business and one victim at a time. Participation in this cause is of the highest importance; small businesses and large corporations play an equally vital role in disseminating information and supporting victims.”

The WVBAT has a partnership with the Secretary of State’s office and the West Virginia Fusion Center, which all work together for the cause. WVBAT members will receive resources via the Secretary of State’s office through the “YOU CAN” human trafficking initiative, a program announced by the West Virginia Fusion Center. More information about the initiative can be found on the WV Fusion Center website.

“Our mission is clear, we aim to raise public awareness and equip individuals with the knowledge and resources to report suspected instances of human trafficking. By uniting with federal, state, and local partners, we can provide our communities with the tools and knowledge needed to be vigilant and proactive in the fight against human trafficking,” Fusion Center Director Jack Luikart said.

To spread the message about human trafficking, members will receive a decal sticker with information regarding victims and reporting tips.

Those wanting to join the WVBAT coalition can do so here.

Businesses that have already joined WVBAT include: