CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Forty-one all-electric school buses from GreenPower Motor Company Inc. were recently purchased by the state of West Virginia for $15 million, GreenPower announced in a release Thursday. The agreement also includes a $3 million deposit from the state to the company for the manufacturing of the buses.

“Since we first announced our intent to manufacture in West Virginia, we’ve made tremendous progress on our mission to be the leading manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric school buses,” said Brendan Riley, president and director at GreenPower. “Today marks another milestone on that journey through our partnership with the state of West Virginia.”

The state of West Virginia will be receiving Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses from GreenPower.

“Operating and maintenance costs for a GreenPower all-electric school bus is believed to be 70% to 80% less than a conventional diesel school bus,” according to the release

Harrison County Schools receive all-electric bus. (WBOY Image) Monongalia County Schools taking delivery of a GreenPower BEAST all-electric, purpose-built school bus. In the photo are Nicole Kemper, Chief School Business Official & Treasurer, Robert DeSantis, Associate Superintendent, Donna Talerico, Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent, Tony Harris, Director of Transportation and Mark Nestlen, GreenPower Vice President of Business Development and Strategy.

Leading up to the purchase of the buses, 15 West Virginia school districts tested them as part of Governor Justice’s GreenPower Launch All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project, providing feedback to GreenPower.