West Virginia celebrates first ever Organ Donor Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Sunday marked West Virginia’s first-ever Organ Donor Day. In an effort led by the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), Governor Jim Justice recently signed a proclamation commemorating August 1 as Donor Day.

“500 West Virginians are waiting for that life-saving gift. Be that hero for them. Not by being an organ donor per se, but by registering.” katelynn metz

Prior to declaring any kind of commemorating day, the Mountain State boasted a well-documented history of organ donation. Residents had the ability to register as a donor on hunting and fishing licenses. The oldest organ donor in US history hailed from West Virginia. Despite the accessibility and historic accolades, only 35% of West Virginians are registered as organ donors on their drivers licenses.

The date for Donor Day was not created by coincidence. The date, 8/1, signified that eight lives could be saved with a single donation. With the date in place, CORE felt there was no better year to get started on an annual campaign to get people registered.

The staff at CORE pushed residents to register as organ donors for years.

“It’s a great time to kick it off,” Metz said. “I think in the last year, we’ve all seen how important and fragile, quite frankly, health can be.”

To register as an organ donor, check “yes” on your next visit to the DMV. It is also possible to register online through CORE by going to registerme.org/core.