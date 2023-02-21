WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One West Virginia business owner is looking to put his business and the Ohio Valley in the national spotlight.

Matt Welsch—aka the Vagabond Chef—is looking to have his business featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network.

Over the years, Welsch has traveled to several culinary communities, perfecting his craft. He returned to Wheeling and opened the Vagabond Kitchen in 2014. The business uses local markets and ingredients in his restaurant which features what he calls high-end Appalachian comfort food.

“That kind of national attention can make or break a restaurant, and I think it could bring a huge influx of business into all of downtown and the whole Ohio Valley. I have a story, our food has a story. We have a lot of history and culture here, and that’s what they really want to see is something that people will enjoy watching.” Matt Welsch – Owner, Vagabond Kitchen

If Welsch is able to get on the show, it won’t be the first time for his restaurant to shine in the national spotlight. He was the winner of Guy’s Grocery Games back in 2018. That was a national chefs’ competition hosted by Guy Fieri.

Anyone who wants to help Welsch in his endeavor can email the Food Network.