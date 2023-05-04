MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Larkin Coker was experiencing back pains as a six-year-old, which made it difficult for her to laugh, go upstairs and more.

It led to her seeing her doctor, which led to her getting a CT scan at WVU Medicine and finding out that she had a broken vertebrae and tumors in her lungs. She was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a potentially life-threatening disease.

After more than half a year of treatments, Coker went into remission. Now as a 13-year-old, Coker advocates for those who have experienced something similar.

Young Larkin Coker in D.C. (Courtesy of Jodi Coker)

Larkin Coker in D.C. (Courtesy of Jodi Coker)

She was among 200 other childhood cancer survivors, patients and family members trying to urge lawmakers to fund childhood cancer programs and ensure that it remains a national priority.

“[The attendance] really showed what a large issue it is,” Larkin said.

That was all apart of the 12th annual Alliance for Childhood Cancer Action Days, an event that Larkin and her mother Jodi have attended for multiple years.

“[We] basically swarmed Capitol Hill all at one time [and] had these meetings set up with our Senators and Congressman and basically tried to get better funding for research and a couple of different programs,” Jodi said.

An experience that Larkin enjoyed by visiting the museums and speaking elected officials like U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

Young Larkin Coker in D.C. (Courtesy of Jodi Coker)

Larkin Coker in D.C with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (Courtesy of Jodi Coker)

“Everybody is very understanding on the problem at hand and they definitely take their time to listen and really hear it,” Larkin said.

Each year, close to 10,000 children younger than 15 are diagnosed with cancer in the United States.

“Ultimately the goal is for no kid to get cancer or (get it) again,” Jodi said. “If we can’t do that, we can at least work on the treatments and survivorship and make sure these kids have a better outcome in the long run.”

“I hope that the things that we went there for will provide more research for more kids to come and have a more certain life after cancer,” Larkin said.

Young Larkin Coker in D.C. with her family (Courtesy of Jodi Coker)

While it could be daunting experience speaking in front of politicians for some, Larkin said having others there for the same fight with similar stories makes it easier.

“It definitely makes it easier because it’s not as weird to tell it because other people have experienced that same thing,” Larkin said. “It feels like more homey in a sense to tell people that and being able to relate to it in their own ways.”

As any mother would be, Jodi is proud of her daughter.

“She’s been incredibly brave,” Jodi said. “I’m just so incredibly proud of her.”

While it is an enjoyable trip for Larkin, she hopes that she won’t have to go back there in the future for one good reason.

“I hope that one day in the future that there is no need for everybody to keep going back because they found a solution and that there isn’t a need for that fight,” Larkin said.

Click here to learn more about the Alliance for Childhood Cancer Action Days.