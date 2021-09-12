West Virginia college financial aid webinar series kicking off Sept. 13

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System will be a series of financial aid webinars to prepare families for the college-going process.

The series will run from Sept. 13 to April 5 covering “general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and information specific to the Promise Scholarship, West Virginia Invests Grant, Higher Education Grant, Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program, and Engineering, Science and Technology Scholarship.”

“West Virginia offers more than $100 million each year in financial aid for college,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Helping students and their families learn more about these options is critical as they look to the future. We reached so many people last year through our financial aid webinars during the pandemic, so we wanted to keep it going again this year. I encourage West Virginians to join us, ask questions, and learn about the numerous programs that make college incredibly affordable and accessible in West Virginia.”

To join any of the webinars using Zoom, visit https://wvcolleges.zoom.us/j/94010111069.

For information about West Virginia’s financial aid programs, go to collegeforwv.com. Those interested can also call the state’s financial aid hotline: 877-987-7664.