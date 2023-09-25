CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several West Virginia counties are getting an injection of funds toward their development courtesy of the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), $690,000 will be divided between the Randolph County Development Authority and the Regional Intergovernmental Council in South Charleston with the goal of supporting “workforce development and job training in Randolph County, as well as economic development planning for Boone, Clay, Kanawha and Putnam Counties.”

“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity,” Manchin said. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and these investments will strengthen economic and workforce development efforts throughout Randolph, Boone, Clay, Kanawha and Putnam Counties.”

The funds will be allocated as such: