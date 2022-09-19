CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians can now pay magistrate court fines, fees and court costs online through a portal developed by the Supreme Court Administrative Office and West Virginia Interactive.

The portal launched on Friday, Sept. 16, according to a press release from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

To pay online, enter your case number and pay the amount owed using a credit or debit card. There is a $2 fee with each transaction, which the Supreme Court of Appeals said will cover the cost of creating and operating the payment system. You can pay in installments or make payments toward payment plans through the portal. No visit to a court office will be needed.

To get your case number, call the magistrate court that is in charge of your case. Click here to find all of West Virginia’s magistrate courts’ phone numbers.

According to the release, restitution can’t be paid online, but traffic tickets can be once they’re assessed.

Click here to use the portal.