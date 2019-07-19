Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia in 4th place in the best looking cruiser contest

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American State Trooper Association is having its annual Best Looking Cruiser Content.

This year voting will be done through SurveyMonkey, voters will scroll down to the bottom of the page and select which state they think has the best looking cruiser from the drop down menu.

Voters may only vote once from each devices, and voting will close on July 30th at 3 p.m.

West Virginia is currently in fourth place with 14,371 votes.

Those interested in the contest may vote for their favorite cruiser by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News