West Virginia in 4th place in the best looking cruiser contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American State Trooper Association is having its annual Best Looking Cruiser Content.

This year voting will be done through SurveyMonkey, voters will scroll down to the bottom of the page and select which state they think has the best looking cruiser from the drop down menu.

Voters may only vote once from each devices, and voting will close on July 30th at 3 p.m.

West Virginia is currently in fourth place with 14,371 votes.

Those interested in the contest may vote for their favorite cruiser by clicking here.