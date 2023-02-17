CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preliminary Division of Natural Resources (DNR) numbers show that West Virginia deer hunters had a good year.

There were 118,606 harvested during the 2022–2023 seasons, according to the DNR, which is a 12.7% increase over the 2021 harvest and 12.2% above the five-year average of 105,718.

Several of the top 10 buck harvest counties during West Virginia’s two-week buck firearms season, when 48,938 bucks were harvested, were in north central West Virginia:

  • Greenbrier (1,856)
  • Preston (1,760)
  • Randolph (1,667)
  • Ritchie (1,633)
  • Jackson (1,539)
  • Hampshire (1,453)
  • Mason (1,417)
  • Kanawha (1,352)
  • Lewis (1,270)
  • Pocahontas (1,196)

As was the case with antlerless deer season, when 31,669 deer were harvested:

  • Preston (1,523)
  • Jackson (1,327)
  • Lewis (1,255)
  • Mason (1,250)
  • Ritchie (1,246)
  • Upshur (1,241)
  • Wood (1,070)
  • Hampshire (1,063)
  • Roane (939)
  • Monroe (870)

And muzzleloader deer season, when 4,566 deer were harvested:

  • Preston (204)
  • Randolph (193)
  • Nicholas (188)
  • Greenbrier (166)
  • Upshur (155)
  • Jackson (153)
  • Lewis (139)
  • Wood (139)
  • Braxton (138)
  • Mason (133)

And bow and crossbow season, when 32,850 deer were harvested:

  • Preston (1,557)
  • Kanawha (1,166)
  • Randolph (1,090)
  • Wyoming (1,053)
  • Raleigh (1,046)
  • Wood (984)
  • Upshur (962)
  • Jackson (950)
  • Fayette (945)
  • Mason (828)

The DNR is crediting favorable weather and poorer mast conditions in 2022, as well as the 2021 season’s slightly lower overall deer harvest.

A complete breakdown of harvests by county by season is available here.