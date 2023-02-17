CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preliminary Division of Natural Resources (DNR) numbers show that West Virginia deer hunters had a good year.
There were 118,606 harvested during the 2022–2023 seasons, according to the DNR, which is a 12.7% increase over the 2021 harvest and 12.2% above the five-year average of 105,718.
Several of the top 10 buck harvest counties during West Virginia’s two-week buck firearms season, when 48,938 bucks were harvested, were in north central West Virginia:
- Greenbrier (1,856)
- Preston (1,760)
- Randolph (1,667)
- Ritchie (1,633)
- Jackson (1,539)
- Hampshire (1,453)
- Mason (1,417)
- Kanawha (1,352)
- Lewis (1,270)
- Pocahontas (1,196)
As was the case with antlerless deer season, when 31,669 deer were harvested:
- Preston (1,523)
- Jackson (1,327)
- Lewis (1,255)
- Mason (1,250)
- Ritchie (1,246)
- Upshur (1,241)
- Wood (1,070)
- Hampshire (1,063)
- Roane (939)
- Monroe (870)
And muzzleloader deer season, when 4,566 deer were harvested:
- Preston (204)
- Randolph (193)
- Nicholas (188)
- Greenbrier (166)
- Upshur (155)
- Jackson (153)
- Lewis (139)
- Wood (139)
- Braxton (138)
- Mason (133)
And bow and crossbow season, when 32,850 deer were harvested:
- Preston (1,557)
- Kanawha (1,166)
- Randolph (1,090)
- Wyoming (1,053)
- Raleigh (1,046)
- Wood (984)
- Upshur (962)
- Jackson (950)
- Fayette (945)
- Mason (828)
The DNR is crediting favorable weather and poorer mast conditions in 2022, as well as the 2021 season’s slightly lower overall deer harvest.
A complete breakdown of harvests by county by season is available here.