CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preliminary Division of Natural Resources (DNR) numbers show that West Virginia deer hunters had a good year.

There were 118,606 harvested during the 2022–2023 seasons, according to the DNR, which is a 12.7% increase over the 2021 harvest and 12.2% above the five-year average of 105,718.

Several of the top 10 buck harvest counties during West Virginia’s two-week buck firearms season, when 48,938 bucks were harvested, were in north central West Virginia:

Greenbrier (1,856)

Preston (1,760)

(1,760) Randolph (1,667)

(1,667) Ritchie (1,633)

(1,633) Jackson (1,539) Hampshire (1,453)

Mason (1,417)

Kanawha (1,352)

Lewis (1,270)

(1,270) Pocahontas (1,196)

As was the case with antlerless deer season, when 31,669 deer were harvested:

Preston (1,523)

(1,523) Jackson (1,327)

Lewis (1,255)

(1,255) Mason (1,250)

Ritchie (1,246) Upshur (1,241)

(1,241) Wood (1,070)

Hampshire (1,063)

Roane (939)

Monroe (870)

And muzzleloader deer season, when 4,566 deer were harvested:

Preston (204)

(204) Randolph (193)

(193) Nicholas (188)

Greenbrier (166)

Upshur (155) Jackson (153)

Lewis (139)

(139) Wood (139)

Braxton (138)

Mason (133)

And bow and crossbow season, when 32,850 deer were harvested:

Preston (1,557)

(1,557) Kanawha (1,166)

Randolph (1,090)

(1,090) Wyoming (1,053)

Raleigh (1,046) Wood (984)

Upshur (962)

(962) Jackson (950)

Fayette (945)

Mason (828)

The DNR is crediting favorable weather and poorer mast conditions in 2022, as well as the 2021 season’s slightly lower overall deer harvest.

A complete breakdown of harvests by county by season is available here.