West Virginia Delegates urge Congress to pass Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two West Virginia Delegates held a virtual press conference on Thursday to discuss the state’s water infrastructure.

Delegates Evan Hansen (D-Monongalia, 51) and John Williams (D-Monongalia, 51) spoke about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework that is being debated in Congress. The pair urged Congress to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan.

They said the bill could help the state have more clean water, especially with the recent development of elevated lead levels in the water of some homes in Clarksburg.

West Virginia District 51 Delegate John Williams (D)

“Two centuries ago, clean drinking water wasn’t a guarantee that could be made. But, now in the year 2021, you can guarantee clean drinking water for people if you invest in it,” said West Virginia District 51 Delegate John Williams (D).

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, if passed, would dedicate $55 billion for clean drinking water across the U.S.