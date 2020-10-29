West Virginia Delegation urges President Trump to designate state funeral for well-known hero

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Representatives David McKinley (R-WV), Alex Mooney (R-WV), and Carol Miller (R-WV) sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to designate a state funeral for the last surviving WWII Medal of Honor Recipient.

Of the 472 Medal of Honor recipients from WWII, West Virginia native U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hershel “Woody” Williams is joined by U.S. Army Technical Sergeant Charles Coolidge of Tennessee as the two still living. In the letter, the senators say that this also recognizes all 16 million men and women who put their lives on the line during the war to defend our freedom.

The full letter is below: