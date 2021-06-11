West Virginia Department of Agriculture celebrates Dairy Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – June is National Dairy Month, and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture is celebrating the occasion.

Dairy cows

There are 39 dairy farms and one dairy processor in the state of West Virginia.

According to Department of Agriculture Commissioner, Kent Leonhardt, dairy is important for economic growth, but is also important for human development.

“Milk is so healthy for our citizens and our childhood development. Milk is a nutritious drink for everybody,” Leonhardt said.

Commissioner Leonhardt also encourages residents to celebrate the event by purchasing local dairy products like ice cream, milk and cheese.