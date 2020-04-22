West Virginia Department of Education postpones Governor’s Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education has postponed the 2020 Governor’s Schools planned for this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department organizes six residential academies each summer as part of this program to provide deep learning opportunities for students from grades 8–12.

Each year, the WVDE holds the Governor’s Schools at West Virginia college and university campuses and state facilities, according to a press release. West Virginia University and Marshall University have both announced that they will cancel on-site courses and resort to online instruction only this summer; therefore, the venues will no longer be available. Both universities were scheduled to host several weeks of the Governor’s Schools at their Morgantown and Huntington campuses beginning June 14 and extending through July 13.

According to the WVDE, in the summer of 2021, it will double the number of programs offered to make sure that those students selected this year will still be able to participate. The exception will be the Governor’s Honors Academy. Since rising seniors attend this program, they will likely be unavailable next summer as they prepare for the next phases of their lives, the release states. The WVDE wants to host weekend experiences and recognitions this fall to celebrate their accomplishments. These plans are not yet complete but will be shared with students and their families and released publicly as soon as possible.

Through a competitive process, students apply to attend either the Governor’s Honors Academy, the Governor’s School for the Arts, the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship or the Governor’s STEM Institute, according to the WVDE. Each program offers instruction by college faculty and experts from the field. Students spend weeks immersed in their craft or areas of interest, and they also attend numerous enrichment activities and field trips. The program is offered at no cost to students or their families.

The 2020 Governor’s Schools include:

The Governor’s Honors Academy June 28 – July 11 Marshall University Rising Seniors Governor’s School for the Arts June 14 – July 3 Marshall University Rising Juniors Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship June 21 – July 11 Marshall University Rising Freshmen Governor’s STEM Institute June 28 – July 11 Green Bank Observatory Rising Freshmen Governor’s STEM Institute I July 25 – July 3 WVU Rising 8th and 9th Graders Governor’s STEM Institute II July 5 – July 13 WVU Rising 8th and 9th Graders

According to the release, Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDE are committed to making sure the academies return when they can be hosted in a safe manner.

For more information about the Governor’s Schools, contact Christy Day, Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or by email.

For more information and updates on coronavirus in West Virginia, click here or here.