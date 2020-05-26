West Virginia DHHR announces medical cannabis physician registration and education to open May 28

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health announced on Tuesday that its Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting physician registrations on Thursday.

A release from the DHHR stated that the registration application and mandatory four-hour physician education course can be accessed online on May 28. There will be no paper option available, according to the release. DHHR officials said the registration period will be open indefinitely and there is no limit on physician participation.

The release stated that potential medical cannabis patients should be aware that while physician registration is an important step forward, this does not mean that they will be able to immediately obtain products.

“Physician registration and training are essential steps to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “The Office of Medical Cannabis continues to work during the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis as soon as possible. We have been able to maintain previously established timelines by utilizing alternative work platforms in keeping with the Governor’s social distancing directive.”