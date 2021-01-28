West Virginia DHHR extends application period for Low Income Energy Assistance Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced the application period for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program has been extended until the close of business on Friday, Feb. 5.

The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill, a press release explains. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60% of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2021 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications are available online and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found here or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.