West Virginia DHHR receiving more than $1.8 million to support maternal and child health services

WASHINGTON – Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., have announced $1,872,726 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to support maternal and child health services in West Virginia.

This funding is made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a press release states.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional strain on our mothers, children, and young families in West Virginia. This funding provides crucial support to our state health department and ensures that services our families rely on remain accessible. I will continue to be an advocate for our mothers and children in West Virginia, and work to secure the resources they need to remain happy and healthy.” Sen. Capito