CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) is warning West Virginians to protect their EBT benefits after several scams were reported.

According to a Facebook post by the WVDHHR, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has received several reports of scams using EBT benefits cards. The electronic balance transfer cards are how West Virginia accesses benefits from SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

To protect your benefits, the WVDHHR recommends resetting your PIN every month before you receive your benefit. It also reminded recipients to keep their PIN a secret, check their EBT account for unauthorized uses regularly and to never give your EBT card number or PIN by phone or text.

If you suspect that your card was used fraudulently, contact your local DHHR office, which you can find here.