CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several different applesauce types and brands were recalled last week for increased lead levels, and now the state is urging parents and caretakers to get children tested if they might have ingested the products.

At this time, the following brands have recalled cinnamon applesauce products, particularly the pouches:

Photo from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

WanaBana

Weis

Schnucks

In a press release on Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said that most affected children will have no immediate symptoms from lead exposure and recommended that children and toddlers who might have eaten the affected products get a blood lead test. The DHHR said parents and caregivers should talk to a health care provider.

The recalled products were available nationwide at Dollar Tree and on Amazon, and as of Monday, at least 22 children between the ages of one and three were affected. The affected children’s lead levels ranged from slightly over the CDC’s benchmark to more than eight times the benchmark level.

State Health Officer and Commissioner of WVDHHR’s Bureau for Public Health Matthew Chirstiansen said in the release that all children in West Virginia should have their blood screened for lead at ages one and two.

“Lead exposure may cause behavioral, developmental, and health problems; even at low levels in the blood, there is no safe level of lead in a child’s blood,” he said.

Any products under the recall should be discarded, and anyone who might have ingested recalled items, especially young children, should be tested.