West Virginia DHHR warns of telephone scam related to SNAP benefits

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning residents of a telephone scam that may be targeting those with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to officials with the DHHR, reports have been made of individuals who have received phone calls stating that their SNAP benefits are closing. The caller then prompts the individual to press a number if they, ‘wish to continue receiving benefits.’

The DHHR stresses that it does not make telephone calls to notify individuals of changes in their benefits. Any official notification will be sent out through regular U.S. mail.

Those who believe they are a victim of this scam are highly advised to call the West Virginia Attorney General’s office at 1 (800) 368-8808. For more information regarding DHHR benefits can contact the DHHR by clicking here.