West Virginia Division of Forestry gets control over South Mill Creek fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) was able to get a fire that was raging at South Mill Creek under control as of Aug. 15.

The fire began on Aug. 11 after being ignited by lightning. Firefighters from the WVDOF and local volunteer fire departments were quick to respond to the incident.