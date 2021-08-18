West Virginia Division of Forestry gets control over South Mill Creek fire

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) was able to get a fire that was raging at South Mill Creek under control as of Aug. 15.
The fire began on Aug. 11 after being ignited by lightning. Firefighters from the WVDOF and local volunteer fire departments were quick to respond to the incident.
Due to the inaccessibility of the area and the heat index rising above 100 degrees, the fire became dangerous and difficult to control. They were finally able to get the blaze under control after they fell back to to nearby wood roads to use as firelines, removing the fuel between the fireline and the main fire.
Around 75 acres were burned, though no structures were caught in the fire. Officials say the area will continue to be monitored for now.