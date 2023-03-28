CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Division of Motor Vehicles announced that it will be adding parking spots across West Virginia that are reserved for veterans who were wounded in combat.

Purple Heart Parking Spot program first gained traction in the northern panhandle, but now it will move to DMV offices statewide, a release said. In Moundsville, the program has gotten support from retail and business outlets that have designated parking spots for Purple Heart recipients. The DMV is the first group to bring to the program statewide.

“If it was up to me, I’d give our veterans the whole parking lot,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier.

Dedication of the Purple Hear parking spot in Moundsville (Courtesy: WTRF)

The project was first brought to life by VFW Post 4442 in Wheeling and its Commander Wally McMasters. The first West Virginia DMV Purple Heart parking spot was dedicated in Moundsville last week. And after the program has been expanded statewide, McMasters said the next phase of the program will be taking it nationwide.

Although the current business parking spots are in the Ohio Valley area, those who are interested in supporting or helping expand the “Purple Heart Parking Project” can call McMasters at 606-793-3004 or e-mail him at mcmastersg@bellsouth.net.