West Virginia DNR asking the public to help track lightning bugs

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In an effort to understand declining lightning bug populations, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is inviting the public to participate in a citizen science project to track sightings of them in the state.

West Virginia has up to 40 species of lightning bugs that may have declined in number because of habitat loss, pesticide use and other environmental causes, such as light pollution, but can still be seen in fields and forests after sunset during the summer, according to a press release.

“We have all had that moment growing up where we watched fireflies with our family and there is something so magical about that experience,” said Mack Frantz, a zoologist for the DNR. “Our hope is that this experience can be persistent and exist for decades to come so West Virginians can continue to enjoy fireflies.”

Courtesy:

West Virginia Department of Commerce

Residents can be part of the conservation efforts and participate in the survey by going outside, looking for lightning bugs and reporting the location of the sightings. The Survey123 app is also available for Apple and Android devices.

According to the DNR, lightning bugs are soft-bodied beetles that use a light emitting chemical process called bioluminescence to attract mates. Each species has a characteristic flash pattern that is usually yellow, green or amber. They take about two years to mature and live as adults for about 21 days.

“This is really important work and thanks to the efforts of citizen scientists, we have confirmed that we have at least two populations of synchronous fireflies, which can synchronize their flashing light displays in unison,” said Frantz. “The males are only active for about two weeks, so we have a very short window to find them. You have to be in the right place at the right time.”

By documenting lightning bugs in West Virginia, DNR biologists are trying to determine the correlation between declining lightning bug populations and environmental causes so the best management practices can be put in place to allow these insects to thrive again, the release explains.

The DNR said there are several simple things people can do in their backyards to assist in this effort.

“One of the things you can do is create habitat, which is not only good for fireflies but also other wildlife,” said Frantz. “You can create pollinator habitat, mow less frequently or even leave patches of your yard unmowed. Working together, we all have the ability to protect the integrity of firefly species so they can be enjoyed for decades to come.”

Survey participants are encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #LightUpWV. For more information about the project or to be added to a survey mailing list, contact Mack Frantz at 304-637-0245 or via email.