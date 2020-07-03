West Virginia DNR explains fall hunting season changes

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Several changes to the state’s fall hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, wild turkey and black bear are outlined in the 2020-2021 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations, which went into effect July 1.

The publication can be downloaded here. It is available at all West Virginia hunting and fishing license agents.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources district offices, the Elkins Operation Center and South Charleston headquarters are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, printed copies of the 2020-2021 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations are available for pick-up by appointment at these locations, according to a press release. To schedule an appointment, residents can call the office in their area. Contact information can be found here.

“Great things are happening in the outdoors of West Virginia and these changes to our regulations are going to improve the experience for hunters and trappers,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “Because there are numerous changes that will take effect during the turkey, bear and deer seasons, I want to encourage folks to carefully review these new regulations as they get ready for their fall hunting adventures.”

According to the DNR, major changes to regulations for the 2020-2021 seasons include: