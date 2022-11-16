HINTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Heavy rain from Hurricane Nicole has caused a small sinkhole on a West Virginia road to expand into a massive problem.

In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and the City of Hinton met to discuss the best plans to repair the sinkhole.

With the sinkhole continuing to grow, Summers County Schools were forced to go remote on Monday, November 14, 2022.

On Wednesday, the WVDOH held a press conference where plans were laid out. According to the WVDOH, a new 125-foot temporary bridge will be built alongside the sinkhole immediately. Traffic will remain down to one lane.

A long-term project will be put up for bid. A contractor for the project is expected by the end of 2022.

Hinton Sinkhole | Courtesy: Senator Stephen Baldwin Facebook

The full project is estimated to cost anywhere from $4 million to $6 million and is scheduled to begin as soon as a contractor is chosen.