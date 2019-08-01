West Virginia Dollar General employee saves customer’s life

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Dollar General employee in Falling Waters saved a customer’s life.

Employee Aullaysia Palmer, 21, sprung into action when she saw a regular customer in the store faint from dehydration.

“If it weren’t for her, I more than likely wouldn’t be here at all,” said Cheryl Kump, who recalls being in the store for no longer than a minute when she fainted in the pet aisle almost two weeks ago.

Palmer says she’s seen her mother fall several times, so it was just instinct for her to act quickly, doing what she thought was right to take care of Cheryl until first responders arrived.

“I just went ahead and took care of her as if I took care of my mom,” said Palmer.

Cheryl was rushed to Berkeley Medical Center and stayed in the hospital for three nights- she’s slowly recovering, and is in good spirits.

“I’m so pleased that we have angels walking the earth such as (Palmer),” said Larry Kump, Cheryl’s husband.

The pair returned to the store to thank Palmer with a bouquet of roses, which happens to be her favorite flowers.

As for Palmer, “it makes me feel good, knowing I did a good deed.”

A.J. has been a Dollar General employee for a year and a half.