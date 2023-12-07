HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Emergency medical services (EMS) are facing staffing and funding issues statewide, according to an organization that represents EMS agencies in West Virginia.

In a report titled “Level Zero: Funding and Workforce Shortages Place EMS Response at Risk in the Mountain State,” the West Virginia EMS Coalition warned that without additional support to EMS providers, “many communities may face the loss of emergency ambulance service or significantly longer response times.”

According to the West Virginia Office of EMS, more than 70 ambulance agencies in the state have closed in the past ten years.

The Coalition, which held its regular membership meeting Thursday in Huntington, is calling for the state to “examine its long-term strategy for funding and supporting workforce development for Emergency Medical Service.”

12 News spoke with the WV Office of EMS Director, Jody Ratliff, during a break in Thursday’s meetings.

“Right now, what we’re looking at is different avenues of funding,” said Ratliff. “The Legislature is working hard right now to figure out some of these answers.”

Ratliff testified before the state House Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services during legislative interim meetings last month in Wheeling.

“We’re giving them all the data we can give them that they’re asking for,” said Ratliff. “Agencies are working with the state in different ways; certainly, they’re working with county commissioners on different avenues, grants, anything they can get to free up some money to pay more for their employees.”

You can read the full report and view the WV Office of Emergency Services’ most recent county-by-county data by clicking here.