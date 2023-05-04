CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia is expected to receive $68 million from Kroger for its opioid settlement.

That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Kroger has agreed to pay $34 million upfront and $12 million on June 30, 2024, followed by another $12 million on June 30, 2025 and lower additional payments over the next seven years to reach the $68 million total, the release said.

Six months ago, the state settled with Walgreens for $83 million. The lawsuits allege that national pharmaceutical chains failed to maintain effective controls of the substances as distributors and dispensers, which contributed to the amount of opioids in West Virginia.

Similar lawsuits have happened at multiple levels, with Walmart proposing a $3.1 billion legal settlement back in November 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office said that the money from the settlement, like the other settlements, will be distributed under the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding which allows for the creation of the West Virginia First Foundation.