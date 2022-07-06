CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – New data from the United States Census Bureau shows that West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults struggling with food insecurity.

The data, distributed week-by-week, reports the percentage of adults struggling with food security.

In West Virginia, 21.3 percent of adults say that “there was either sometimes or often not enough to eat in the last seven days. Those statistics are 10 percent higher than the national average.

Regional Organizer for Bread for the World, Florence French Fagan, sees multiple reasons for the increase, not just in West Virginia, but in the country.

“Inflation has a lot to do with it—the increase in cost of fuel,” Fagan said. “For people on a fixed income or a limited income, they’re having to make a choice now between putting fuel in their car to get to work and food, which is more expensive now.”

Fagan added that West Virginia’s landscape makes an impact on the help families in need can receive.

“West Virginia is very rural, and it’s very spread out, so there’s just pockets of families that are experiencing food insecurity and it’s a little bit harder to reach them,” Fagan said.

Fagan encourages people that are interested in helping their community or learning more to contact her through email: FFrench@bread.org.

