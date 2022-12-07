CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.

The Great American Cookie Swap features chefs, bakers, and influences from across the United States in an exchange of recipes that represent each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Last week, Lost Creek Farm teased to the special on its social media and tagged the TODAY Show, but it wasn’t until the four-hour special aired Wednesday morning that the world got to see what was cooking at Lost Creek Farm.

Amy Dawson and Mike Costello represented the farm and the state by sharing their recipe for West Virginia apple butter thumbprint cookies. In true West Virginia fashion, their recipe uses buckwheat flour, toasted black walnuts, and, of course, apple butter.

West Virginia apple butter thumbprint cookies Amy Dawson and Mike Costello on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap (From NBC’s TODAY All Day)

In their three-minute clip of the cookie swap, the pair give all the directions needed the make the treat. Although the Great American Cookie Swap first aired this morning, TODAY All Day is airing it again at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, which you can watch live on their website or YouTube page. If you just want to go back and watch the Lost Creek Farm section, you can access the video here; the West Virginia cookie runs from 1:53:45 to 1:57:00.